Brexit 'part of the solution' to lorry driver shortage, says Grant Shapps

Motorists should “carry on as normal”, Grant Shapps has said, after BP, Tesco and Esso warned of fuel shortages at some of their petrol stations as a result of the HGV driver shortage.

The transport secretary insisted he would “move heaven and Earth” to ease the supply chain crisis and did not rule out deploying the army to forecourts or relaxing visa rules to ease the shortage of drivers, which the Road Haulage Association said amounted to 100,000 and was exacerbated by Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and problems with pay and conditions.

The trade body’s chief Rod McKenzie accused ministers of “government by inertia”, allowing the situation to get “gradually worse” in recent months, while BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was important the government understood the “urgency of the situation”.