UK petrol shortage - live: ‘Carry on as normal’, Shapps says as BP, Esso and Tesco stations affected
Motorists should “carry on as normal”, Grant Shapps has said, after BP, Tesco and Esso warned of fuel shortages at some of their petrol stations as a result of the HGV driver shortage.
The transport secretary insisted he would “move heaven and Earth” to ease the supply chain crisis and did not rule out deploying the army to forecourts or relaxing visa rules to ease the shortage of drivers, which the Road Haulage Association said amounted to 100,000 and was exacerbated by Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and problems with pay and conditions.
The trade body’s chief Rod McKenzie accused ministers of “government by inertia”, allowing the situation to get “gradually worse” in recent months, while BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was important the government understood the “urgency of the situation”.
Some of the UK’s biggest petrol station operators have warned of a shortage of fuel at the forecourt, with BP forced to close a number of stations and ExxonMobil saying a “small number” of its Esso petrol forecourts have also been affected.
Hoyer, one of the UK’s largest fuel logistics companies, has revealed it is struggling to meet deliveries for a host of clients including BP, Esso and Shell due to driver shortages.
BP‘s head of UK retail, Hanna Hofer, described the situation as “bad, very bad” and warned the government it was important they grasp the “urgency of the situation”. Ms Hofer said the company had “two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations” and told ITV News the level is “declining rapidly”.
Under emergency plans, BP will provide 80 per cent of its normal service levels to nine in 10 of its petrol stations, meaning that a range of locations will not be restocked for one and a half days each week.
