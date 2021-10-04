Military tanker drivers take to the roads as the fuel crisis continues to grip the country.

A fuel tanker was filmed leaving a depot in Essex on the day that around 200 military personnel, half of them drivers, are being deployed in Operation Escalin, despite ministers insisting the situation at the pumps is easing.

Pumps began to dry up last week due to a shortage of specialist HGV drivers to deliver the fuel.

The government announced the temporary visa scheme for foreign HGV drivers that was due to expire on Christmas Eve will now be extended to the end of February.