Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.

According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.

Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.

Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.

However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a usual 43 percent.

The RAC motoring group said that, while the fuel shortage crisis continues to ease, smaller, independent fuel stations are expected to struggle this weekend, a motoring group has said.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “While the fuel delivery situation continues to improve in many areas, that’s sadly not the case right across the country.

“Those drivers that rely on independent forecourts, especially where there aren’t any supermarkets selling fuel, may still be struggling to fill up.”

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) - representing independent filling stations - warned that queues for fuel were set to continue unless supplies increased.

Executive director Gordon Balmer said the independents had been particularly hard hit, with one in four reporting they had run dry.

“Whilst the situation is similar to recent days, there are signs that it is improving, but far too slowly,” he said.

“Until independents start getting frequent supplies, we will continue to see long queues at forecourts.”

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to take “emergency action” to address the shortage of lorry drivers, which it has largely been reported is set to ruin Christmas.

The Labour leader said the prime minister should if necessary recall Parliament - suspended for the party conference season - to pass emergency legislation.

In a statement, he said: “We’re going to see this driver shortage problem coming back again in different sectors. And I don’t want people in this country to have another Christmas ruined by this prime minister’s lack of planning.

“Every day wasted is prolonging this crisis. The government has been talking about issuing visas but still hasn’t done anything.

“Meanwhile our essential workers are struggling to get to work and families face a cost of living crisis.”