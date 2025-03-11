Bradley Walsh thought he was ‘going to prove the pyramids were built by aliens’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bradley Walsh says he thought he was “going to prove” that the pyramids in Egypt were built by aliens before investigating the conspiracy theory as part of a new show.

The presenter, 64, known for The Chase and Gladiators, has always been interested in the tomb structures at Giza since he was child as his teacher was the great-niece of Howard Carter, who found Tutankhamun’s tomb.

As part of the Sky History programme Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code, he travelled to the country after hearing “this rumour that the pyramids weren’t built by Ancient Egyptians at all”, and “they were built by a race that had either died out prior to 4,500 years ago, or they were built by someone or something else”.

Walsh added: “Prior to arriving in Egypt, I’m thinking: this is going be great, I’m going to prove this is the aliens.

“People say I’m a conspiracy theorist. I’m not. All I did was say: ‘It could be this,’ and I needed to find out what is the truth.”

Walsh said that, being there, “you then realise it’s very difficult to take on board that anyone else other than ‘the Ancient Egyptians built the pyramids'”.

“The great thing about the Great Pyramid is they started building the pyramids about 150 years prior to that one,” he said.

“My expert guides, Meredith and Arto, showed me where the beginnings of the pyramids were about 150 years prior to the Grand Pyramid.

“If you went there, you see the evolution of the pyramids – one’s wonky, one’s drooping on one side, it’s all trial and error.”

Walsh also appeared to suggest that being inside the Great Pyramid made him stop believing that it could generate electricity.

He said: “Being so deep inside the pyramid, I was expecting a lot of noise. I’ve maintained that I think the Great Pyramid is some kind of power plant in its own right.”

Walsh also said that it was “mind-blowing being there”, and finding out that the final ruler of Egypt, Cleopatra VII, lover of Mark Antony and Julius Caesar, died closer to the modern era than the beginning of the Ancient Egypt.

He said: “You can go online and get a load of speculative information from people that have never even been there, they’ve got it from a book or somewhere else online, and you know how dangerous the web can be in terms of misinformation.

“Well, if you are interested in the pyramids, hopefully people will watch this and go and see it for themselves. I hope they do because it certainly broadens the mind – it also narrows it, to a certain extent, in that you can see all the real information laid out in front of you.”

The Great Pyramid of Giza was built more than 4,600 years ago to house Khufu, a king from Egypt’s 4th dynasty.

The Egyptian Government has previously invited people who do not believe their ancestors built the pyramids to the north-east African country to learn the story of the impressive structures.

In 2020, the then-minister of international co-operation Rania al-Mashat told South African businessman Elon Musk that she is “waiting for” him to visit the pyramids after he wrote on X: “Aliens built the pyramids (obviously).”

Ms al-Mashat also said: “I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you and Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders.

“Mr Musk, we are waiting for you.”

Tech billionaire Mr Musk, who bought Twitter/X in 2022, later pointed to a “sensible summary for how” the structures were built, which explained that archaeological evidence shows that there were villages made to house workers constructing the pyramids, and went into detail about the human evidence.

Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code airs on March 18 at 9pm on Sky History.