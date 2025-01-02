BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin left with bloody nose on Gladiators

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin was left with a bloody nose after the first challenge of Gladiator’s Celebrity Special on Wednesday 1 January.

The 55-year-old presenter took on the Collision challenge, scoring eight points before one of the gladiators swung across the arena and knocked her from the walkway.

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after the challenge she asked “Am I bleeding?” as he informed her she’d suffered a little graze.

One of the gladiators was clearly impressed, saying “You're actually a bit of a warrior Louise. Who knew?”