More than half plan to spend on Valentine’s Day – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half of the public intend to spend money on a spouse or partner this Valentine’s Day, with men marginally more likely than women to mark the occasion, a survey suggests.

Just over a quarter of people (27%) intend to take their partner out for a Valentine’s Day meal, 19% will send a card, 10% will buy flowers or drinks out and 4% are planning a trip away, the poll for the British Retail Consortium (BRC) found.

Some 65% of 18- to 34-year-olds said they would be spending money on their significant other, compared with 57% of 35- to 54-year-olds, dipping to 39% of the over 55s.

Some 55% of men are planning to spend on the occasion compared with 49% of women, while those in London are the most likely geographically to spend money at 64% compared with 39% of those in the South West.

Kris Hamer, director of insight at the BRC, said: “Valentine’s Day is an important moment for millions of couples. Whether it’s dinner out, or a card and flowers, many lovebirds will be looking to spend a little extra this Friday.

“Retailers, restaurants and bars have all been preparing for weeks to make sure Valentine’s Day is a little extra special for all their customers.

“It is an important day for the high streets too, with an important spending bump in the week leading up to the big day. So whether it’s chocolates, flowers, or something else, retailers are making sure there is something for everybody this Friday.”