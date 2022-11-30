Jump to content

Charity choir event raises more than £20,000 for our Christmas appeal

On The Breadline: Event at Conduit Club helped raise money for families struggling with cost of living

David Cohen
Campaigns Editor
Wednesday 30 November 2022 11:01
<p>The Conduit Club hosted an event of donors for<em> The Independent</em>’s Breadline appeal with The Childhood Trust</p>

The Conduit Club hosted an event of donors for The Independent’s Breadline appeal with The Childhood Trust

(Lucy Young)

Children from a charity choir last night performed a moving selection of Christmas Carols to changemakers and City executives at an event held at the Conduit Club to support our On the Breadline appeal in partnership with The Childhood Trust.

More than 80 executives from companies including Royal Bank of Canada, Neptune Energy, Kingfisher and Goldman Sachs listened to the performance by the children, who are supported by The Pimlico Musical Foundation, a charity that provides musical opportunities to schools and children in Pimlico and is funded by The Childhood Trust.

The event raised more than £20,000 for our Christmas Appeal in aid of people struggling under the burden of the cost of living.

A children’s choir from Pimlico sang Christmas carols

(Lucy Young)

Guests also watched a short film featuring school children from South London highlighting the devastating impact of the crisis on children in London.

On the Breadline is a joint appeal with our sister title the Evening Standard in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust.

The event was hosted at the Conduit Club

(Lucy Young)
( Independent)

