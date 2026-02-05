Popular free-entry theme park in the UK at risk of closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular theme park in Somerset is at risk of closing its doors for good after it was forced into liquidation.

Brean Theme Park first opened in 1946 and offers more than 40 different attractions, including indoor and outdoor rollercoasters, dodgems and a terror castle.

The family-run site was originally opened as a campsite but introduced rides in the 1970s, and has spent decades as a popular tourist spot for holidaymakers around Bristol and Gloucestershire.

A notice was published in official public record The Gazette which stated the park appointed liquidators last week, and announced “resolutions for winding-up” on 4 February.

This means that the company can no longer continue trading as normal and must effectively close.

It states: “NOTICE IS GIVEN that the following written resolutions of the above-named Company, were passed on 28 January 2026 as a Special resolution and Ordinary resolution respectively:

That the Company be wound up voluntarily That Nicholas Stafford (IP No: 27270) of Hazlewoods LLP, Staverton Court, Staverton, Cheltenham, GL51 0UX be appointed Liquidator of the Company.”

open image in gallery The Pontins holiday park in Brean is also not being used by holidaymakers ( PA Archive )

Some tourism businesses in Brean have reported a reduction in trade and footfall in recent years, which has partially been blamed on the nearby Pontins holiday park not being used by holidaymakers.

The theme park website still states the venue is set to open as usual on 14 March for the warmer months, with no official date for closure announced.

A spokesperson confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that Brean’s Unity Holidays, Brean Splash, Brean Play and Brean Gym will remain unaffected.

The theme park is popular due to its free entry, although visitors must then purchase credits to ride on each attraction.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: “Lots of good memories with my children and grandchildren, it will be missed,” while another said: “It’s not Brean without a funfair.”

Another wrote: “Without the theme park there, I don’t think many people are going to want to just come there to swim in the pool and use the beach.

“When we come there on holiday, we normally plan a holiday around going to the theme park. It is a major draw to the attraction and it’s also one of the reasons I feel a lot of people stay at Unity farm because it is so close to the fun fair.

“It is gonna be a really big shame if they’re not able to save it and keep it.”