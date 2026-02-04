First Paw Patrol Land to open at Chessington World of Adventure this spring
The 1.4-acre immersive land will feature the UK’s first ‘drifter’ ride
A new £15 million PAW Patrol themed land is set to open at a UK theme park this spring.
Chessington World of Adventures started construction on the site, styled as the Nickelodeon series’ setting, Adventure Bay, in March 2025.
The 1.4-acre immersive land will feature a lookout tower and four rides each themed around a different member of the PAW Patrol pack.
Ride highlights include the Chase’s Mountain Mission rollercoaster, a spinning flight on Skye’s Helicopter Heroes, Zuma’s Hovercraft drifter ride and Marshall’s Firetruck Rescue through Adventure Bay.
Zuma’s Hovercraft Adventure is the UK’s first “drifter” ride, designed to send riders sliding, drifting and skidding.
Chessington has added five additional PAW Patrol-themed rooms sleeping up to two adults and three children for visitors to tuck in at the wildlife theme park.
Rooms start from £155, B&B, including a ‘Pup Pass’ meet and greet fast track pass, and a reserve and ride one-shot pass.
The family theme park already features a zoo and SEA LIFE aquarium, plus two themed hotels and over 1,000 animals spread across 128 acres.
Ahead of PAW Patrol World opening, a competition is running until 4 March to designate a “PAWject Manager” – the first to test out the rides – this spring.
Sian Hooper, creative director at Merlin Magic Making, said: “Bringing World of PAW Patrol to life is a true labour of love. From the very first sketches to seeing the iconic Lookout Tower rise above Chessington, our goal has been to capture the magic, energy and teamwork that millions of families know and adore from the show.
“Every ride has been designed to make guests feel like they’re stepping into Adventure Bay — whether they’re skidding and sliding with Zuma or soaring sky-high with Skye. We can’t wait for families to join the patrol this spring and create their own pup-tacular memories.”
How to save on tickets and hotel stays
Whilst an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, families can already book Paw Patrol Land tickets online for late spring and summer. If you’re planning a visit earlier in the season, it’s worth noting that the new attraction may not be open at the time of your trip. Booking in advance can also mean savings of up to 48 per cent compared with paying on the day.
There are also PAW Patrol-themed bedrooms ready to stay in at the Chessington Safari Hotel. Overnight stays come with free parking and breakfast, with the option to add on theme park and zoo entry at checkout.
Read more: Chessington discount codes for February 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks