Parents of Paw Patrol fans, this one’s worth scheduling into the family calendar. Chessington World of Adventures has announced it’s bringing Adventure Bay to life with the UK’s very first Paw Patrol-themed land, World of Paw Patrol, this spring, and we now have details of the rides it will include, along with a first look at how the new area will shape up.

There’s more good news for families keen to make a short break of it. A collection of brand-new Paw Patrol-themed hotel rooms is already open at Chessington, making it an ideal February half-term escape ahead of the new launch.

Designed especially for children aged two to five (of course, older Paw Patrol fans are welcome), the new “land” promises plenty of age-appropriate thrills, imaginative play and chances to meet the pups along the way.

The new attraction will recreate Adventure Bay, with colourful landscaping and immersive activities, focussing on the pups’ role in their community, along with teamwork and friendship.

Here’s everything you need to know about opening dates, ticket prices and hotel stays, plus first-look images of the new land and details on how mega fans can apply for the newly announced “Pawject Manager” role.

What to expect

Mini thrill-seekers can enjoy four rides, including a “my first rollercoaster” for younger children. There will also be themed play areas where toddlers can burn off energy, plus interactive character meet-and-greets throughout the day.

Confirmed rides

There are four confirmed Paw Patrol rides opening this spring ( Chessington World of Adventures/Merlin Attractions )

Chase’s Mountain Mission – a beginner-friendly rollercoaster that puts young riders right in the middle of a rescue challenge with Chase and Everest. It’s said to be quick and exciting without being too intense, making it a great introduction to rollercoasters for smaller guests.

– a beginner-friendly rollercoaster that puts young riders right in the middle of a rescue challenge with Chase and Everest. It’s said to be quick and exciting without being too intense, making it a great introduction to rollercoasters for smaller guests. Skye’s Helicopter Heroes – children can climb aboard Skye’s helicopter on a mission-led ride filled with movement and colour. Gentle spinning and panoramic views make it feel adventurous, while being gentle enough for little ones.

– children can climb aboard Skye’s helicopter on a mission-led ride filled with movement and colour. Gentle spinning and panoramic views make it feel adventurous, while being gentle enough for little ones. Marshall’s Firetruck Rescue – enjoy a rolling journey through Adventure Bay with playful motion and plenty of energy, it’s perfect for confident preschoolers ready for something a bit more active.

– enjoy a rolling journey through Adventure Bay with playful motion and plenty of energy, it’s perfect for confident preschoolers ready for something a bit more active. Zuma’s Hovercraft Adventure – a brand-new drifting-style ride, unique in the UK, where riders glide across the water as they help Zuma on a seaside rescue route from Adventure Bay to Seal Island.

Families can also refuel at a new cafe and make use of a dedicated picnic space, which is ideal if you’re looking to keep costs down and bring your own food and drink.

This impressive new addition represents a multi-million-pound investment for Chessington. As the UK’s first and only Paw Patrol-themed land, it’s set to be a must-visit destination for families with younger children, alongside favourites such as Paultons Park’s Peppa Pig world and Drayton Manor’s Thomas (the Tank Engine) land.

Chessington hasn’t confirmed an official opening date yet, but the new Paw Patrol land is set to open this spring.

You can already pre-book tickets online for spring and summer, with savings of up to 48 per cent compared with on-the-gate prices (although I’d hold off booking any spring dates until the official launch date is shared). Tickets currently start from £34, making it a more affordable option for families who are able to plan ahead.





For more Chessington discount codes, visit our dedicated deals page

Stay now: Paw Patrol bedrooms at the Chessington hotel

Chessington has launched five new Paw Patrol hotel rooms that are available to book now ( Chessington World of Adventures/Merlin Attractions )

Ahead of the Paw Patrol land’s launch, families can already book the five new Paw Patrol-themed rooms at the on-site Chessington Safari Hotel.

These immersive rooms are packed with playful details that bring Adventure Bay to life, with features such as a periscope with panoramic views and a control panel inspired by the lookout tower.

There are bunk beds styled like the Paw Patroller vehicle and even a special Paw Patrol-themed parking space outside, so the fun starts the moment you arrive.

The rooms can sleep families of up to five and overnight stays include early ride access, a ‘pup pass’ meet and greet fast-track pass and a ‘reserve and ride’ one-shot pass.

Those staying before the Paw Patrol land opens will also be in with the chance to be among the first to ride the new rollercoaster this spring.





Applications are now open for the attraction's Pawject Manager

Paw Patrol fans can apply to be the site’s first-ever Pawject Manager ( Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments )

Chessington World of Adventures is inviting one lucky fan to step into the spotlight as the official “Pawject Manager” for its upcoming attraction.

The playful role is aimed at the park’s youngest guests and is all about celebrating creativity, curiosity and a genuine love for the world of Paw Patrol. The successful candidate will get the chance to experience the attraction ahead of launch, enjoy VIP access to the official launch, an overnight stay in a Paw Patrol-themed room at Chessington’s hotel, plus a few unforgettable treats along the way.

Who can apply:

Children aged four to six, over 1m tall

A full-on passion for Paw Patrol is a must

Read the full job description and apply online.

For more discounts and deals on days out and travel, visit our dedicated deals section