Bluey has taken the parenting and children’s TV world by storm since first airing in 2018 (arriving in the UK in 2020). Loved for its gentle humour, relatable family moments and meaningful life lessons woven into every episode, it’s one of those rare shows that works just as well for grown-ups as it does for preschoolers and younger children. As a mum of a four- and six-year-old, it’s firmly on repeat in my house.

So it’s easy to see why Alton Towers’s latest announcement is such exciting news for families. In 2026, the theme park will launch the world’s first Bluey-themed rollercoaster in CBeebies Land, bringing the much-loved pup and her family to life in a whole new way.

Below, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the new Bluey ride, the park’s Bluey-themed bedrooms at the CBeebies Land Hotel (ready to stay in now), plus the best ways to save on tickets and overnight stays.

What to expect

Alton Towers is bringing Bluey to life with a first-of-its-kind attraction landing in CBeebies Land in spring 2026.

The new children’s rollercoaster invites families to join Bluey and Bingo on a playful adventure inspired by their much-loved grannies alter egos, Janet and Rita. Set in a colourful, garden-style setting, the experience is set to be gentle rather than thrilling, with smooth turns, small dips and plenty to look at along the way. It’s ideal for little ones ready to try their very first rollercoaster, while still being fun enough for parents to enjoy alongside them.

Every detail is designed with little ones in mind, including an interactive queuing area giving children space to explore, spot familiar features from the show and burn off some energy before the ride. Expect plenty of photo opportunities and playful touches that help bring Bluey’s world off the screen and into real life.

There’s more for fans beyond the ride, too. Families will be able to see Bluey and her family during live experiences in the park, or turn the visit into something extra memorable by staying overnight at the CBeebies Land Hotel.

How to save on tickets

While the official launch date of the ride is yet to be announced, it is set to open this spring. The best way to save on tickets is to pre-book online, where you can save up to 50 per cent compared with paying on-the-door prices.





Parent and toddler passes are also a great option for those with kids who haven’t yet reached school age, meaning you can enjoy a day at the park mid-week for a fraction of the cost. Passes are £29 for both parent and child (under five), and additional under fives can be added for just £5.





Bluey overnight stays available now

open image in gallery Step into Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom at the CBeebies Land Hotel ( Alton Towers/CBeebies Land Hotel )

You can even extend you stay in Bluey-themed rooms at the CBeebies Land Hotel. The rooms have been thoughtfully designed to make children feel like they’ve stepped straight into Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom.

The rooms can accommodate up to five guests and feature a dedicated sleeping space with children’s bunkbeds and main adult area, with TVs available in both sections of the room.

Throughout the room, you’ll spot nods to Bluey’s family home, with colourful decor, playful details and character touches featuring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli.





open image in gallery Bluey bedrooms are available to book now ( Alton Towers/CBeebies Land Hotel )

