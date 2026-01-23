UK’s first Paw Patrol land opens this spring – here’s how to save on tickets

Parents of Paw Patrol fans, this one’s worth scheduling into the family calendar. Chessington World of Adventures has announced it’s bringing Adventure Bay to life with the UK’s very first Paw Patrol-themed land this spring, plus a selection of brand new Paw Patrol-themed hotel rooms already available to stay in (perfect for a February half-term getaway).

Designed especially for children aged two to five (of course, older Paw Patrol fans are welcome), the new “land” promises plenty of age-appropriate thrills, imaginative play and chances to meet the pups along the way.

The new attraction will recreate Adventure Bay, with colourful landscaping and immersive activities, focussing on the pups’ role in their community, teamwork and friendship.

Here’s everything you need to know about opening dates, tickets and hotel stays.

What to expect

Mini thrill-seekers can enjoy four rides, including a “my first rollercoaster” for younger children. There will also be themed play areas where toddlers can burn off energy, plus interactive character meet and greets throughout the day.

Families can also refuel at a new cafe and make use of a dedicated picnic space, which is ideal if you’re looking to keep costs down and bring your own food and drink.

This impressive new addition represents a multi-million-pound investment for Chessington. As the UK’s first and only Paw Patrol-themed land, it’s set to be a must-visit destination for families with younger children, alongside favourites such as Paultons Park’s Peppa Pig world and Drayton Manor’s Thomas (the Tank Engine) land.

There will be four new Paw Patrol rides for children to enjoy ( Chessington World of Adventures/Merlin Group )

Chessington hasn’t confirmed an official opening date yet, but the new Paw Patrol land is set to open this spring.

You can already pre-book tickets online for spring and summer, with savings of up to 50 per cent compared with on-the-gate prices (although I’d hold off booking any spring dates until the official launch date is shared). Tickets currently start from £32, making it a more affordable option for families who are able to plan ahead.





Stay now – Paw Patrol bedrooms at the Chessington hotel

Chessington has launched five new Paw Patrol hotel rooms that are available to book now ( Chessington World of Adventures/Merlin Group )

Ahead of the Paw Patrol land’s launch, families can already book the five new Paw Patrol-themed rooms at the on-site Chessington Safari Hotel.

These immersive rooms are packed with playful details that bring Adventure Bay to life, with features such as a periscope with panoramic views and a control panel inspired by the lookout tower.

There are bunk beds styled like the Paw Patroller vehicle and even a special Paw Patrol-themed parking space outside, so the fun starts the moment you arrive.

The rooms can sleep families of up to five and overnight stays include early ride access, a ‘pup pass’ meet and greet fast-track pass and a ‘reserve and ride’ one-shot pass.

Those staying before the Paw Patrol land opens will also be in with the chance to be among the first to ride the new rollercoaster this spring.





