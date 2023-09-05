‘Beloved’ pilot dies trying to save two children who got into difficulty in river

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pilot has died after trying to save two children from a river where they got into difficulty.

Mohan Muruganantharajah raced into the water at a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, on Friday afternoon in an attempt to save the youngsters.

Both children were pulled from the Sgwd Y Pannwr waters but Mr Muruganantharajah disappeared from view.

The 27 year-old pilot’s body was later located using underwater cameras and recovered the following day.

A tribute from his badminton club in Swansea said he “touched many lives”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mohan,” the statement said. “He touched the lives of so many and brought warmth and love to all who knew him with his never-ending smile.

“Thank you for your love, support, and compassion during this challenging time.”

The Sgwd Y Pannwr waterfall is popular with walkers and photographers for its cascading falls dropping from almost 40ft high.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to Sgwd Y Pannwr waterfall, Ystradfellte, at approximately 4.40pm on Friday (1 September) to a report of a man having gone into the water to rescue two children and not come out.

“A multi-agency response was commenced with representation from the police, fire service, mountain rescue, HART and both the UK Air Rescue Team and the Wales Air Ambulance landing their aircrafts nearby. At shortly after 7pm the fire service located the body of 27-year-old Mohananeethan Muruganantharaja in the water with an underwater camera.

“Unfortunately, due to conditions at the site recovery was not possible that evening, and specialist divers were brought in the following morning. His family is being supported by specialist officers.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for Mr Muruganantharajah’s funeral.

A message posted by the Blue Lions Badminton Club said: “In this difficult time, we are faced with the unexpected financial burden of arranging Mohan’s funeral and memorial services. We kindly ask for your support to help us give him the farewell he deserves.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here.