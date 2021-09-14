Man in 70s killed as hot tub falls from crane

A man has been killed after being crushed by a hot tub which fell from a crane.

Witnesses said the tub dropped as it was being lowered into a garden in the Mangotsfield area of Bristol.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the incident in the neighbourhood’s Springleaze road but the man – who was in his 70s – was announced dead at the scene.

It is understood he was involved in installing the equipment in the back garden of a property on the street when the incident took place at around 9.25am on Monday morning.

One resident told reporters: “It was definitely a hot tub. They were lowering it into the garden. I heard a load of shouting and screaming.”

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.26am today to assist the ambulance service at a residential address in Mangotsfield after a man was seriously injured by a heavy load which had fallen from a crane.

"Tragically, the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to them.

"Police inquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive."

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed: "HSE is aware of this incident and investigating."