Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
‘It’s like a ghost town – it’s so quiet and strange here now,’ says 66-year-old
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.
Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.
The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.
But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be enough to buy somewhere else and he is too old to get a mortgage.
The once-buzzing area lies abandoned and overgrown with empty properties boarded up, he says.
“It’s like a ghost town now,” he said. “It’s so quiet and strange being the only person living here.
“I’m used to it now, but it can get lonely – there is no one to speak to.
“There are eight blocks each with 16 flats in them - there used to roughly be 200 people here and you would struggle to get a parking space.”
The retired bank worker, who bought his flat in 2017 under the discounted right-to-buy scheme for council tenants, says he is worried he doesn’t know where he will end up living - but doesn’t want to leave his home.
Council chiefs offered him a terraced house for two years rent-free, which he turned down.
“When people left they just dumped old cookers, mattresses, washing machine outside, it was a mess.
“There is no security and people could get into the empty flats and lots of windows have been broken.
“Thankfully I haven’t had any trouble.
“I think the council are leaving it unkept to annoy me or in the hope I get fed up and leave.
“But I am not prepared to start paying rent again and £35,000 is not enough to buy somewhere new. You’re talking £80,000 to £100,000 to get somewhere new.
“I’m worried that I don’t know where I am going to end up living.”
A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire council said: “We fully understand this is a sensitive issue and are working closely with the resident.
“It would not be appropriate to discuss the specific financial details, but we are working in accordance with our policies to ensure the resident receives a fair deal and to support him so that he finds suitable alternative accommodation.”
