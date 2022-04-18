Skull found in Scottish town confirmed to be human remains

Police said enquiries into the discovery are ongoing.

Katharine Hay
Monday 18 April 2022 14:18
Police confirm a skull found in Motherwell on Friday is that of a humans and investigations are ongoing to establish where it came from (David Cheskin/PA)
A skull found by a member of the public in a Scottish town has been confirmed as human remains.

The discovery was made at about 5.30am on Friday April 15 in Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Police said that following enquiries the skull has been established as that of a human.

They said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the finding.

A police spokesperson confirmed the skull “has been confirmed as human remains”, adding “enquiries are ongoing, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”.

