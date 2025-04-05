As former MI6 chief says the UK must be ready for war – should Britain bring back national service?
Have your say: As former MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger warns Britain must revive national service to face global threats, the debate over military readiness intensifies
The former head of MI6 has warned that Britain is no longer prepared for war and must urgently rebuild its military capabilities – including possibly reintroducing some form of national service.
Speaking on The Independent’s debut episode of The Conversation, Sir Alex Younger said the UK has “largely dismantled” its military and industrial base, leaving it vulnerable in the face of escalating global threats, especially from Russia.
He argued that national resilience and collective effort are no longer embedded in British society, and that the country must take serious steps to reconnect citizens with defence and preparedness.
His comments come amid growing concern across Europe over Vladimir Putin’s ambitions, the destabilising impact of Donald Trump’s foreign policy shifts, and a dramatic rise in Russian unconventional attacks – including cyber, infrastructure and disinformation operations.
While countries like Finland have developed a culture of national readiness, the UK, Sir Alex said, has grown “cynical” about sacrifice and self-defence. The challenge, he believes, is not just military – it’s cultural.
So, what do you think? Should Britain reintroduce national service or conscription? Would you or your children be willing to serve?
What cultural changes do you think are needed in Britain? Is the UK doing enough to protect itself in an increasingly unstable world?
We want to hear from you. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most insightful responses and discuss the results in the coming days.
Watch the full episode of The Conversation: Shifting Alliances with Sam Kiley, Alex Younger and Rachel Ellehuus here.
