Could you pass the British Citizenship test?
Applicants are required to get 75 percent of the questions right to pass
The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the UK.
Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeking citizenship and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life.
They have proven controversial, however, and have been repeatedly criticised for including questions that many British-born citizens would not know.
Under new plans announced this week by Labour, migrants will need to spend up to a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship, and they will also face tougher English language requirements.
The changes could make British citizenship among the hardest to achieve in the anglophone world.
Some have already found the citizenship test hard to pass, with The Independent revealing that one migrant took the test a record 118 times.
The test takes 45 minutes and is made up of 24 questions about British traditions and customs.
Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24 questions right, a 75 per cent pass rate.
Do you think you can do it? We have pulled together a list of some mock questions from lifeintheuktests.co.uk here:
