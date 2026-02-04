Soldiers wade through ‘chest-deep’ snow during training close to Russian border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British soldiers training close to the Russian border have described the challenges of operating in chest-deep snow.

They are among Nato troops taking part in a large-scale exercise on the Tapa military base in Estonia aimed at testing and proving their capability in the severe cold weather.

Captain Hamish MacKellar, of the Royal Anglian Regiment, said soldiers have taken the challenge “in their stride” despite being faced with waist and chest-deep snow over the last few weeks.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

The troops are taking part in Exercise Winter Camp during a particularly harsh Estonian winter, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 30C at night.

Capt MacKellar, from Gloucester, said: “I think the climate out here makes everything incredibly challenging.

“When you’re laying static for long periods of time, when you’re moving through complex terrain, when you’re waist and chest-deep in snow, that challenge becomes exponentially greater.”

He described temperatures of minus 11C on Tuesday as “positively toasty” in comparison to previous days but admitted operating in the climate had been a “very steep learning curve”.

“I think the trick to keeping morale high is pretty simple, it’s a lot of movement to stay warm, it’s a lot of high-quality snacks,” he added.

“The first night we were out here when it got to minus 25C … that first night was an emotional experience.

“The troops have handled it really well, they’ve taken it all in their stride, they’ve adapted to everything we’ve asked from them, and, you know, they’ve put in an incredible effort, they’ve punched well above their weight over the last few days.”