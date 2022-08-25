Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

British Gas has pledged to donate 10 per cent of its profits “for the duration of the energy crisis” to fund support for households struggling with rocketing bills.

Thousands of customers deemed most in need of help will receive an average of £750 per household in grants via the British Gas Energy Support Fund, the supplier said, in an announcement made the day before regulator Ofgem is expected to confirm plans to raise its price cap by 80 per cent to £3,553 in October.

The supplier’s pre-tax profits were £98m in the first half of 2022, meaning its initial contribution would be £9.8m, but it pledged to immediately boost this to £12m over the winter when energy usage peaks.

British Gas said it was offering the largest voluntary aid package of any UK energy supplier, with a total fund of £18m over the last eight months, including the new funding which will be backdated to the start of 2022.

“The current cost of living crisis requires all of us to think differently,” said Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas Energy.

“Committing 10 per cent of our profits for the duration of the energy crisis will mean we can target help at those who need it the most. This increased investment in supporting our customers adds to the financial support and advice we already offer and ensures more grants will be available as we go into this winter.”

It follows a call for action to “protect businesses, livelihoods and jobs” in a letter to Boris Johnson, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and both Tory leadership candidates.

The business group urged the politicians to consider Covid-style grants for small and medium-sized firms, a temporary cut in VAT to 5 per cent, and for Ofgem to be given more power to strengthen regulation, warning: “We simply cannot afford to see another month of the same old news.”

Rishi Sunak has vowed to spend around £5bn on targeted support for the most vulnerable through the benefits system if he enters Downing Street, but frontrunner Liz Truss has yet to commit to any further direct payments – instead favouring cutting taxes, halting green levies, supply-side reforms and targeted investment zones.

But on Thursday, the Resolution Foundation think tank warned that the Conservatives must “think the unthinkable” and consider raising income tax to fund further support for struggling households, calculating that a 1 per cent rise – largely funded by the wealthiest fifth of UK households – would raise £9.5bn a year.

Continuing the ongoing wave of pleas for direct government intervention, the consumer watchdog Which? urged ministers to raise the existing bills discount by at least 150 per cent or risk pushing millions of households into financial distress.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 24 August 2022 A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2022 Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London AP UK news in pictures 22 August 2022 17-year-old pilot Mack Rutherford lands at Biggin Hill Airport, Westerham, Kent, as he continues in his bid to beat the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2022 Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 20 August 2022 A young girl dances in Belfast City Centre during the first Mela Carnival, in which participants from more than 20 different cultura groups don traditional costumes to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural diversity PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2022 Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action Getty UK news in pictures 18 August 2022 Pupils celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2022 Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 16 August 2022 Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall in Scotland, where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due to take part in an hustings event PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2022 A van from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, outside Downing Street, London PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2022 A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2022 Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2022 Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Reuters UK news in pictures 11 August 2022 Aung-Bo, a 21-year-old asian elephant is cooled down by a keeper at Chester Zoo during the heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 10 August 2022 A tanker from Thames Water delivers a temporary water supply to the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, where the water company is pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir PA UK news in pictures 9 August 2022 Students (from left) Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife, check their results as high school pupils across Scotland find out their exam results PA UK news in pictures 8 August 2022 James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 7 August 2022 Ojie Edoburun of England takes the gold medal in the 4x100 Men’s Relay on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham EPA UK news in pictures 6 August 2022 People walk on parched ground in Greenwich Park in London EPA UK news in pictures 5 August 2022 England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2022 The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2022 England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 2 August 2022 Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh Getty UK news in pictures 1 August 2022 England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 31 July 2022 England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 July 2022 People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2022 Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data PA UK news in pictures 28 July 2022 Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2022 A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2022 Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city PA UK news in pictures 24 July 2022 Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2022 Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London AP UK news in pictures 22 July 2022 Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away SWNS UK news in pictures 21 July 2022 Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2022 The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK Tom Maddick/SWNS UK news in pictures 19 July 2022 Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon EPA UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2022 A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues Reuters UK news in pictures 11 July 2022 A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2022 Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships Getty UK news in pictures 9 July 2022 People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2022 Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon PA UK news in pictures 7 July 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2022 England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria Reuters

The government’s support package for all households must increase from the current £400 to £1,000 – or from £67 to £167 per month from October to March, it said.

Mr Zahawi insisted the previous day that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to action on soaring energy bills, but added that a freeze in the price cap would not deliver “targeted help” for those who need it most.

Labour has called on Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to expand the windfall tax on oil and gas companies – which both have rejected, despite polling by Opinium finding that 56 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019 are in favour of the policy.

The Treasury is said to be looking at a range of options to present to Mr Johnson’s successor, including a proposal by energy firms for a fund allowing them to freeze bills for two years and pay it back over 15 to 20 years.

Scottish Power’s chief executive Keith Anderson has said the plan for a state-backed loan scheme – in which energy firms could draw from commercial banks – could cost around £100bn and was being “seriously considered” by the government.

But both leadership candidates have rejected that idea also, with Mr Sunak saying he was “nervous and sceptical” about the plan.

Additional reporting by PA