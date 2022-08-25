Government wrong to ‘empower scientists’ on Covid lockdowns, says Rishi Sunak

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has claimed scientists were handed too much power during the Covid pandemic as he attacked the government’s approach to lockdowns.

The former chancellor said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” of lockdowns during the early phases of the crisis – condemning the “fear narrative” which drove public messaging.

Mr Sunak claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising Boris Johnson’s government edited its minutes to hide dissenting opinions.

Sunak also suggested it was wrong to close schools during the crisis, telling fellow ministers it would be a “major nightmare” if children were kept at home.

“We shouldn’t have empowered the scientists in the way we did,” he told The Spectator magazine in an interview about his frustration with lockdown. “If you empower all these independent people, you’re screwed.”

He added: “And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning. If we’d done all of that, we could be in a very different place. We’d probably have made different decisions on things like schools.”

Mr Sunak claimed Sage removed some opinions from its final minutes, but said a Treasury official would listen to the meetings and brief him on the omissions.

“The Sage people didn’t realise for a very long time that there was a Treasury person on all their calls,” he said. “A lovely lady. She was great because it meant that she was sitting there, listening to their discussions.”

The senior Tory said he became “emotional” during fraught meetings with ministers and top scientists. “Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.”

“I was like, ‘Forget about the economy – surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare.’ There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.”

Sunaks said he and his Treasury shared their concerns about the government’s approach to messaging, arguing that it was “wrong to scare people” with posters showing people on ventilators.

“In every brief, we tried to say: let’s stop the ‘fear’ narrative. It was always wrong from the beginning. I constantly said it was wrong.”

Asked if Britain could have avoided lockdown during the pandemic, Sunak said: ‘I don’t know, but it could have been shorter. Different. Quicker.”

It comes as Sunak prepares to go head-to-head with frontrunner Liz Truss once again in the penultimate hustings of the Tory leadership race in Norwich on Thursday.

Tory leadership hopefuls have been urged to reconsider their plans and bring in a “solidarity tax” of 1 per cent on all earners to help pay for extra support with soaring energy bills.

The Resolution Foundation said it was time for Truss and Sunak – who have promised tax cuts – to “think the unthinkable” and raise tax during the worsening cost of living crisis crisis.

The think tank said a 1 per cent hike in income tax on all rates – with 60 per cent paid by the wealthiest fifth of UK households – would raise £9.5bn a year for more support with gas and electricity bills.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.