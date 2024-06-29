Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A British hiker who went missing in Spain on Monday has been found dead, authorities have announced

The 70-year-old man from London was discovered in the western Pyrenees following a search and rescue operation.

The Spanish Civil Guard said he was located by three members of the rescue team at 1pm local time on Thursday near the Aspe peak.

The Civil Guard contacted the air unit and the hiker was transferred to a nearby mountain refuge.

Concerns were raised for the hiker on Monday at about 6pm when Interpol’s Manchester office contacted the Spanish authorities with the co-ordinates of an electronic bracelet the man was wearing. Interpol had concerns he could be either injured or lost.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told the BBC: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The search for missing teenager Jay Slater continues in Tenerife ( PA Wire )

It comes as the hunt for missing teenager, Jay Slater, continues, with Spanish police launching a large-scale search operation on Saturday.

The Civil Guard appealed for volunteer associations such as firefighters, and individual volunteers with experience in navigating difficult terrain to help them find the 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Mr Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park at 8.50am on 17 June.

Jay Slater was last heard from on 17 June ( PA/Reuters )

Since he was reported missing, several family friends and Mr Slater’s ex-girlfriend have flown out to the Canary Islands to join the search, while his father has been seen pinning up posters in the town of Santiago del Tiete.

Talking to reporters last week, Warren Slater said: “It is a living hell. Unless you’re going through it, you cannot explain. Please, please please, if anybody knows anything, just come forward and help us.”