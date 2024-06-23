Jay Slater’s father makes six-word plea to son at visit to site of search

Jay Slater's father made an emotional plea for the safe return of his son as he visited the site where teams are searching for the teenager in Tenerife on Saturday, 22 June.

"I just want [my] boy back," Warren Slater, supported by Jay's brother Zak, said while he was at the scene in Masca, close to where the 19-year-old was last seen.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus and was last heard from on Monday morning.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before he went missing.