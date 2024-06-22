Independent TV
Jay Slater search: Rescuers embark on sixth day of hunt for missing UK teenager
Search and rescue teams looking for Jay Slater gathered in Tenerife on Saturday, 22 June, for the sixth day of the hunt for the missing British teenager.
The 19-year-old, who disappeared on Monday, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers in Buenavista del Norte when he twice asked a cafe owner what time the bus arrived, before walking off.
Fifteen minutes later, he called his friend to say he was lost, dehydrated and had one per cent phone battery.
Officials reconvened at Rural de Teno Park on the south of the island after another day of no major breakthroughs.
