Missing for five days: Search continues for British teenager in Tenerife

The family and friends of a British teenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife are “drained beyond words” as the search for him entered its fifth day.

Helicopters, rescue dogs and drones have been used during the hunt for 19-year-old Jay Slater, who was last heard from when he called his friend on Monday morning (17 June).

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park.