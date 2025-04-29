Watch: Cop leaps on to runaway boat after owner is thrown overboard

This is the dramatic moment a police officer in Florida leapt from his craft on to a runaway boat to bring it to a halt.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Unit jumped into action when they received a call about a boater who had been thrown overboard, leaving his unmanned vessel circling at 40mph near the city’s Ringling Museum.

The Sarasota Police Marine Unit, with assistance from several other agencies, were able to slow the boat during the incident on 28 April.

This allowed an Officer Dixon to pull alongside where a Lieutenant King jumped aboard and cut the engine.