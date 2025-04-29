Flames engulf Maida Vale electrical substation in eyewitness video

Eyewitness video captured an electrical substation engulfed in flames in Maida Vale, London, on Tuesday (29 April).

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters attended the incident on Aberdeen Place.

An electrical transformer was found to be alight. The fire was brought under control and firefighters are continuing to work to fully extinguish it, London Fire Brigade said.

Around 100 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings and a rest centre was been set up by the local authority. No injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by faulty equipment, the UK Power Network has said.