This is the moment the Labour candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election has a door slammed in her face by a constituent.

Karen Shore was out canvassing in Runcorn and Helsby constituency in Cheshire on Tuesday (29 April).

She was filmed by ITV News knocking on the door of one residence.

The woman who answered the door can he heard telling Ms Shore, she “can’t stand the man” in reference to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir has previously conceded that the upcoming Runcorn and Helsby by-election will be “tough”, but insisted Labour had “a positive case to tell”.

Ms Shore will battle it out in Thursday’s election alongside Conservative Sean Houlston, Lib Dem Paul Duffy, Green Chris Copeman and Reform’s Sarah Pochin.