Jay Slater’s mother has made a desperate plea for her “baby to come back” in her first television interview following her son’s disappearance in Tenerife.

The 19-year-old Briton has not been seen or heard of since Monday (June 17) after he called a friend telling her he was thirsty, lost and had little battery left on his phone.

Speaking to ITV News on Wednesday (19 June), Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan described the “absolute nightmare” she is living through.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I want my baby back,” she said as she broke down in tears. “It’s a nightmare, an absolute living nightmare.”