Prince and Princess of Wales get competitive during soft play visit in Isle of Mull

The Prince and Princess of Wales got somewhat competitive when they visited a soft play area on their wedding anniversary trip to the Isle of Mull.

Kate and William stopped by the Aros Hall community hub in the town of Tobermory on Tuesday (29 April), and took part in some mural painting.

Princess Catherine was first to take part in drawing a flower on the mural, before she got her husband involved.

The couple are spending their 14th wedding anniversary on the popular tourist island, with the visit aimed at highlighting rural communities.