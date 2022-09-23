British man, 50, killed in paragliding accident on Spanish mountain

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A British man has died in a paragliding accident in a mountainous region of Spain, according to reports.

Emergency services were called to reports that the man got into difficulty near the Pico Gallinero peak in the Aragonese Pyrenees mountains, close to Spain's border with France, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A police helicopter and officers from the Greim Mountain Rescue Team responded and were said to have found two people performing CPR on the 50-year-old man, who has not been named.

He died as a result of what was described as severe injuries.

The deceased was flown away from the scene by helicopter, local media outlet Cadena Ser reported.

Local police said they have opened an investigation and a post-mortem would take place.

The event was attended by the Huesca Civil Guard, which also had to evacuate two climbers from Huesca in the Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park and a Madrid hiker in the Collado de Añisclo on Wednesday.

The Pico Gallinero peak, more than 8,000ft high, is popular with people who take part in extreme sports such as paragliding and rock climbing.

It is about 28km (17 miles) south of the Pic de Sauvegarde, where British woman Esther Dingley went missing in November 2020.

Her remains were found in July the following year. She died instantly after falling 100ft from a rocky ledge, officials said.

The Independent has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.