Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

British man, 50, killed in paragliding accident on Spanish mountain

Pyrenees mountains are hot spot for extreme sports enthusiasts

Matt Mathers
Friday 23 September 2022 12:55
Comments
<p>Emergency services attended but were unable to save the man </p>

Emergency services attended but were unable to save the man

(Guardia Civil)

A British man has died in a paragliding accident in a mountainous region of Spain, according to reports.

Emergency services were called to reports that the man got into difficulty near the Pico Gallinero peak in the Aragonese Pyrenees mountains, close to Spain's border with France, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A police helicopter and officers from the Greim Mountain Rescue Team responded and were said to have found two people performing CPR on the 50-year-old man, who has not been named.

He died as a result of what was described as severe injuries.

The deceased was flown away from the scene by helicopter, local media outlet Cadena Ser reported.

Recommended

Local police said they have opened an investigation and a post-mortem would take place.

The event was attended by the Huesca Civil Guard, which also had to evacuate two climbers from Huesca in the Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park and a Madrid hiker in the Collado de Añisclo on Wednesday.

The Pico Gallinero peak, more than 8,000ft high, is popular with people who take part in extreme sports such as paragliding and rock climbing.

It is about 28km (17 miles) south of the Pic de Sauvegarde, where British woman Esther Dingley went missing in November 2020.

Her remains were found in July the following year. She died instantly after falling 100ft from a rocky ledge, officials said.

The Independent has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in