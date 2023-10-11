Missing British man Jake Marlowe confirmed dead after Hamas attack in Israel

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man who went missing after Hamas attacked attendees at a music festival in Israel has been confirmed as dead by the country’s embassy in London.

Jake Marlowe had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for the event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

On Wednesday afternoon, Israel’s Embassy in London said: “UK national Jake Marlowe, now confirmed dead in southern Israel. Repatriation plans being put in place.”

His mother Lisa wrote on Facebook that she and her family were “heartbroken” after hearing the “crushing news”.

“We are heartbroken to have to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in Southern Israel.”

Jake Marlowe reportedly moved to Israel two years ago (Sourced)

“Repatriation plans are being put in to place, more information will follow. Please respect our privacy at this most devastating time.”

The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, reportedly moved to Israel two years ago.

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

Briton Nathanel Young, 20, was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

He had attended the same school as Mr Marlowe.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.