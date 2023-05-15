Man dies after being hit by runaway bike at British Motocross Championships

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a bike at the British Motocross Championships in Swindon.

The victim, said to be a photographer, was killed when a rider lost control of his motorcycle during a jump at the event on Sunday.

The vehicle crashed through a barrier made of hay bales and struck the victim.

His next of kin have been informed, Wiltshire Police said.

A marshal, in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with a serious injury after the crash.

The event, organised by Langrish MCC, was stopped immediately.

In a statement on its website, the series promoter said: “RHL Activities are saddened to announce that this weekend’s meeting at Foxhill in Wiltshire has been cancelled.

“At this moment in time we ask that everyone bears with us and any further updates will be made if required.”

Witshire Police said: “At around 2.50pm yesterday, we responded to an incident at Foxhill Motocross in Swindon involving a motorcyclist and two members of the public during a race.

“It is thought the rider lost control of his motorcycle which left the track, sadly killing a man in his 50s.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

“A second man, aged in his 60s, has been taken to hospital with a serious injury.”