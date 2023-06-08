British soldier ‘drowns in river while on night out in Estonia’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 24-year-old British soldier drowned in an Estonian river while on a night out with friends, it has been reported.

Israel Delanimati, from 3rd Battalion The Rifles, is understood to have fallen into the Emajogi River in the city of Tartu over the weekend.

When Mr Delanimati, originally from Fiji, had not returned to the hotel by midday on Saturday, his friends raised the alarm, reported Estonian news outlet Delfi, with authorities recovering his body that afternoon.

CCTV footage captured him walking beside the river at 3.40am on Saturday, according to local media. After he fell into the river, witnesses are believed to have tried to save the soldier.

The Times reports that his funeral is expected to take place in Fiji.

British Army Support Officer - Fiji tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rifleman Israel “Kinah” Delanimati of 3rd Battalion The Rifles. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed a British soldier had died in Estonia on Saturday while off duty, but did not comment further due to ongoing investigations.

The MoD added the soldier’s next of kin have been informed.

A British Army spokesperson announced the news of the soldier’s death with “immense sadness”.

Over 1,500 UK troops were stationed in Estonia last month to train alongside 14,000 personnel from 11 NATO alliance countries, including Estonia, Canada, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Poland and the United States.

The troops are participating in 'Exercise Spring Storm', which is an annual two-week military exercise involving the UK-led NATO-enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup.

Various drills take place across Estonian terrain, featuring tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers, fighter jets, helicopters and patrol, minesweeping and landing vessels.