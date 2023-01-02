Two British citizens among four dead in Australia helicopter crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two British holidaymakers are reported to be among those killed in a mid-air helicopter crash in Australia.

Queensland Police have confirmed that one helicopter was taking off with the other landing when the crash occurred.

The four people who died in the crash were travelling in the same helicopter, with three other people taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The UK’s Foreign Office confirmed to reporters that two British nationals were killed in the crash.

The wreckage of both helicopters is on a sand bank on the Gold Coast, making recovery efforts difficult (( Image: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock))

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service told reporters: “It’s a difficult scene, Due to the area it’s located, on the sand bank, it was difficult to gain access, to get our emergency services to the scene to manage it appropriately.”

First reported at 2pm local time, debris from the crash has been scattered across the beach with the wreckage lying upside down, bearing the logo of the nearby Sea World resort.

Sea World Helicopters, an independent company from the Sea World resort , expressed its condolences and said it was cooperating with the local authorities handling the investigation.

The crash has occurred at the height of tourism season for the local area. Roads around the site have been closed and motorists and pedestrians advised to avoid the area while recovery and investigation efforts continue.

A UK government spokesperson issued a statement following the incident saying “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”