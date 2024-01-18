Watchdog launches investigation into police over tragic death of Bronson Battersby

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The police watchdog has launched an investigation over the tragic death of two-year-old Bronson Battersby, who reportedly starved after being left alone for days next to his father’s body.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will investigate “whether there were any missed opportunities” by Lincolnshire Police officers prior to the deaths of the toddler and his father Kenneth Battersby, 60, at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Battersby is believed to have died of a heart attack shortly after the pair were last seen alive on Boxing Day, leaving Bronson in the dark with no food or water. The two-year-old was found dead next to his father’s body two weeks later, with preliminary tests reportedly finding that Bronson, who was under children’s services care, had died of dehydration and starvation.

Lincolnshire County Council told The Independent that social services spoke with Battersby on 27 December to organise a visit to the home on 2 January. After receiving no response that day, the council said the social worker contacted police and made an unannounced visit two days later, after which they again contacted police.

However, it was another five days before the father and son’s bodies were found on 9 January, after the council said the social worker was forced to gain access from the landlord to enter the property themselves.

Lincolnshire Police said on Wednesday that it had referred itself to the IOPC over the incident. The watchdog has now confirmed on Thursday that it is launching an investigation “to consider the police response”.

Derrick Campbell, regional director for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: “The harrowing circumstances in which Kenneth and Bronson Battersby died are truly shocking. Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by their sad deaths.

“It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised. We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner.

“We will be in contact with Bronson’s mother and Mr Battersby’s family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.”

Lincolnshire Police also said the exact actions of all organisations involved will be analysed in a forthcoming review. The council said it has launched a “rapid review” of the case.

More follows on this breaking news story.....