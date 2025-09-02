Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dramatically low reservoir levels across the UK are revealing long-lost structures from landscapes submerged decades ago, as water companies confirm a continuing decline in water reserves.

Yorkshire Water announced on Tuesday that its reservoirs are currently at a mere 32.6 per cent capacity.

This figure stands in stark contrast to the average of approximately 73 per cent typically observed for this period of the year.

The utility firm has stated that recent rainfall has been insufficient to make any material difference to water levels or to allow for the lifting of the current hosepipe ban.

One striking example can be seen at Broomhead Reservoir, north of Sheffield, where the receding waters have uncovered the remains of a bridge inundated when the reservoir was constructed in the 1920s.

The stone arch, believed to be part of Broomhead Bridge (also known as Cooper Carr Bridge), once spanned Ewden Beck near a corn mill, which was also lost to the rising waters.

open image in gallery Gate posts revealed by low water levels in Broomhead Reservoir, near Sheffield ( Dave Higgens/PA )

The bridge is now surrounded by vast expanses of mud, punctuated by various other structures, including gate posts and crumbled dry-stone walls.

There is also a collection of rusted metal poles that have baffled dog-walkers exploring the unusual, moon-like landscape.

Broomhead is one of a number of reservoirs which have seen unusually low water level this summer as Yorkshire experienced the driest spring in 132 years and the hottest summer on record.

Work on this reservoir was begun in 1913 but not completed until 1929 after interruptions due to the First World War and engineering problems.

open image in gallery Broomhead Bridge was inundated almost 100 years ago when the valley was flooded ( PictureSheffield/PA )

It was built at the same time as More Hall Reservoir, further down the Ewden Valley, which is also exceptionally low this summer.

Another bridge in the valley, which would have been submerged under More Hall Reservoir, was dismantled and rebuilt in Glen Howe Park, close to the nearby village of Wharncliffe Side.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water services Dave Kaye said: “Yorkshire is in drought following an extremely dry spring and the hottest summer on record.

“While the rain, which was heavy in some areas but short-lived, has been welcome, the majority has been taken up by the extremely dry ground, as well as plants and trees.”

open image in gallery The old weir revealed in Broomhead Reservoir ( Dave Higgens/PA )

Mr Kaye added: “The rain has helped river levels in some areas, which will allow us to abstract from watercourses to take the strain off our reservoirs.

“This, combined with drought orders and permits that have been granted on the Ouse and Wharfe, as well as others we have applied for in the south and north-west of the region, will help to reduce the burden on reservoirs and enable reservoirs to recover quicker in the autumn and winter.

“Customers adhering to the restrictions has also helped reduce domestic water usage by 10% and our smart meter rollout in Sheffield is helping to identify leaks on customers’ properties, helping them to save water and money on their bills.”