Bryn Hargreaves news – latest: Body of rugby star found over one year after disappearance
Bryn Hargreaves was reported missing in January 2022 in the United States, where he lived and worked
The body of a former British rugby league star has been found more than one year after his disappearance, his family has said.
Bryn Hargreaves was reported missing in January 2022, having failed to arrive for work in Virginia, US, where he lived.
The then 36 year-old’s disappearance sparked a major search led by police and tracker dogs.
His older brother Gareth Hargreaves announced the former player’s death on Facebook 14 months after he was last seen.
The post reads: “RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness, I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn. We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.”
His mother Maria Andrews said she was “heartbroken” at the news of her son’s death.
“Not something I wanted to be sharing,” she wrote. “I’m in bits #heartbroken my beautiful son Bryn I can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx.”
Family explains unusual circumstances of Rugby player’s disappearance
While we wait on more details from police, it remains unclear how Bryn Hargreaves died or where his body was found.
His sudden disappearance and the protracted search for his body left his family in a state of confusion.
Speaking to the PA agency in June 2022, Gareth Hargreaves said: “Bryn had mental health issues and was in severe pain with his back from a car accident in December.
“He’d also been away from his family at Christmas.
“The most likely scenarios were that he decided to harm himself or had decided to disappear for a bit and come back.
“But five months on, those two possibilities look less likely because you’ve got to think a body would turn up.”
He added: “We had his bank account investigated by the police which showed there’s no withdrawals and his wallet and his ID and passport are all still in his apartment so he had no means of access to his cash and no ID to travel.
“So you start to think of the other possibility, that he didn’t plan to go missing and that someone has had some input, through abduction or something along those lines.
“You start to think of all the weird things at the time which start to add up. When the police went around to his apartment, the door was closed but unlocked and the shower was still on.
“And on the night of his disappearance he had ordered a couple of bottles of gin from a mail order firm to be delivered in the next day or two.”
Wigan Warriors share condolences after death of former player
The death of former Rugby League player Bryn Hargreaves has also been confirmed by his club, Wigan Warriors.
His former club tweeted: “Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
