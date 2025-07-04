Builder with £12.40 in bank account wins staggering amount on scratchcard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A builder from Norwich has traded his forklift for a "dream car" after scooping a staggering £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard.

Adam Lopez, 39, saw his bank balance soar from a modest £12.40 to an astonishing £1,000,012.40 after claiming his winnings.

Mr Lopez is now taking a break from work to plan his future, calling the moment he claimed his prize "the best call I’ve ever made".

Recalling the win, Mr Lopez said: "I stopped to pick up a drink and bought a scratchcard at the same time." He then travelled home to share the news with his mother, Danica, and stepfather, Andrew.

“Once in the car I played the scratchcard and when I saw the £1 million, I didn’t know what to do with myself, so shoved the scratchcard in the glovebox without even thinking.

open image in gallery 39-year-old builder Adam Lopez, from Norwich, who won £1M on a National Lottery scratchcard ( Allwyn )

“I always thought I’d scream if I ever won big but when it actually happened, I was stunned into complete silence!”

He added: “It was the most surreal moment when the lady from the National Lottery confirmed that I was a millionaire! My mum went off like a balloon she was so excited for me!

“Seeing my balance go from £12.40 to £1,000,012.40 was a real ‘pinch me’ moment!”

Mr Lopez has swapped the forklift he usually drives at work for a Range Rover Sport and treated his mum to a Range Rover Evoque.

The builder said: “Sadly we lost my dad eight years ago, he always said that he’d take care of us, and I think in some way this win has come from him.

“So, when I treated myself to my dream car, I knew I had to make mum’s dream come true too. Seeing how happy it made her when she got behind the wheel of her new car was even better than when I found out I had won!”

Mr Lopez has also booked a family holiday to Barbados for next year with his winnings.

He added: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me, I feel so blessed. I’ve given myself a budget to have fun, a pot to treat people I love and the rest I’m saving for the future.

open image in gallery Mobile phone showing the bank balance of 39-year-old builder Adam Lopez, from Norwich, who won £1M on a National Lottery scratchcard. ( Allwyn )

“I plan to use this time to enjoy myself and get fit, as I want to travel more next year. The trip to Barbados is going to be amazing and I’m also hoping to visit friends in New York.

“Who knows, I may even book a first-class ticket as I’ve always wanted to turn left on an aeroplane – thanks to this win I can make that dream a reality too!”

Mr Lopez bought his winning Scratchcard from a Premier store on Reepham Road, Norwich.

It costs £5 to play and there is a one in 3.33 overall chance of winning a prize, with prizes ranging from £5 to the top prize of £1 million.

