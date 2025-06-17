Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EuroMillions record £208m jackpot won by one lottery ticketholder

The Irish National Lottery confirmed a single ticketholder has scooped the jackpot

Athena Stavrou
Tuesday 17 June 2025 22:12 BST
A lucky player scooped the EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)
A lucky player scooped the EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

One lucky ticket holder has scooped up the record breaking EuroMillions lottery jackpot.

A single player from Ireland won the €250 million grand prize, the Irish National Lottery said.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw, which had rolled over several times, are 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

Players had to have correctly chosen all seven numbers to win the jackpot.

“The EuroMillions jackpot of €250 million has been won in Ireland,” the Irish operator said on X.

One UK millionaire was created with the Millionaire Maker selection through the code XPCD66044.

The jackpot was the largest EuroMillions prize ever seen and had been capped at 250 million euros – or £208 million.

The record prize was been rolled on Friday over after nobody one the jackpot in the draw last week. In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were also announced as: 02, 06, 12, 17, 39.

The Thunderball is 07.

Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:

  1. Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022
  2. Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022
  3. Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024
  4. Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022
  5. Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019
  6. Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011
  7. Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012
  8. Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019
  9. Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021
  10. Anonymous, £121,328,187, April 2018

