EuroMillions winning numbers revealed for record £208m UK jackpot draw
Record EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs
The winning numbers for the biggest lottery prize the UK has ever seen have been revealed.
The jackpot for the draw today (17 June) is an estimated £208 million and would make it the largest prize awarded in the UK if won by a single ticket-holder.
The winning numbers are 13, 22, 23, 44, 49 while the Lucky Stars are 3 and 5.
Players must correctly choose all seven numbers to win the jackpot.
One UK millionaire was created with the Millionaire Maker selection through the code XPCD66044.
The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million.
Once it has reached its cap, and if there is no winner, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.
This will be later this week on 20 June.
In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.
The record prize has been rolled over after nobody one the jackpot in Friday’s draw last week.
In Friday’s draw, five UK players became millionaires after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £3.61 million each.
The main EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the lucky stars were 03 and 07.
It also saw 13 UK millionaires made through a special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event.
