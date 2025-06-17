EuroMillions winning numbers revealed for record £208m UK jackpot draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winning numbers for the biggest lottery prize the UK has ever seen have been revealed.

The jackpot for the draw today (17 June) is an estimated £208 million and would make it the largest prize awarded in the UK if won by a single ticket-holder.

The winning numbers are 13, 22, 23, 44, 49 while the Lucky Stars are 3 and 5.

Players must correctly choose all seven numbers to win the jackpot.

One UK millionaire was created with the Millionaire Maker selection through the code XPCD66044.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million.

Once it has reached its cap, and if there is no winner, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.

This will be later this week on 20 June.

In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

The record prize has been rolled over after nobody one the jackpot in Friday’s draw last week.

In Friday’s draw, five UK players became millionaires after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £3.61 million each.

The main EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the lucky stars were 03 and 07.

It also saw 13 UK millionaires made through a special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event.