UK’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot rolls over again after no EuroMillions win
Tuesday’s jackpot is expected to reach around £208 million
The UK’s biggest-ever lottery prize is still up for grabs after no one won Friday’s (13 June) EuroMillions draw.
Tuesday’s jackpot is expected to reach around £208 million, which would make it the largest prize ever awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
The total prize money has now been capped, meaning prize pots in the next winning tier will be boosted.
Once it has reached its cap, and if there is no winner, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw. This will be on 20 June.
In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen.
“Get your tickets early to ensure you’re in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”
He added: “The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we’re seeing multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.”
In Friday’s draw, five UK players became millionaires after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £3.61 million each.
The main EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the lucky stars were 03 and 07.
It also saw 13 UK millionaires made through a special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event.
“Contrary to superstition, Friday the 13th has proven the luckiest date in the calendar for these lucky UK players,” Mr Carter said.
“All UK EuroMillions players should check their tickets and contact us if they believe they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”
No players won the £1 million HotPicks jackpot – which uses the same numbers as the EuroMillions draw.
No players won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot either.
The five Thunderball numbers were 01, 02, 24, 33, 39 and the Thunderball number was 13.
Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:
- Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022
- Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022
- Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024
- Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022
- Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019
- Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011
- Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012
- Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019
- Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021
- Anonymous, £121,328,187, April 2018
