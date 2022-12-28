Dog rescued after falling 50ft from reservoir dam

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog that ‘vaulted’ a wall unaware there was a sheer 50 foot drop on the otherside miraculously survived the death-defying plunge.

Members of the public reported seeing an injured dog at the scene at Burrator Reservoir dam in Devon on Boxing Day.

Fire crews and search and rescue rushed to the scene following reports on Monday (December 26), and were thankfully able to save the dog.

The pup is said to have ‘vaulted’ over the edge of the large dam constructed of concrete faced with granite blocks.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue team responded to the incident, despite not usually being involved in searches for lost animals.

Fortunately, the dog was relatively unharmed and was taken to a vetinary practice in Yelverton, Devon, for treatment.

A spokesperson the rescue team said: “At 4.19pm we were called by the police at the request of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service who required assistance in a search for an injured dog.

“Obi, a black labrador, had vaulted the parapet of Burrator Reservoir dam and fallen around 50 feet into the valley below.

“He was spotted by a member of the public but then disappeared.

“Mountain Rescue Teams do not usually search for lost animals, but to avoid risk to members of the public who were intent on searching in darkness alongside fast-flowing water we deployed our members who are trained and equipped for such tasks.

“Thankfully, within minutes of beginning our search pattern Obi was spotted and his owners were escorted to him.

“He was assessed by one of our members who is a veterinary surgeon and then carried to a Team LandRover for transport to a veterinary practice in Yelverton for treatment. A happy end to Boxing Day for all concerned.”