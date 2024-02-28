Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709128471

Bury explosion - live: School evacuated after blast rips through nearby house as woman seriously injured

Woman in 70s badly hurt in accident in Fishpool, Greater Manchester Police say

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 28 February 2024 13:54
Comments
(MEN Media)

A Greater Manchester primary school has been evacuated after a gas explosion nearby, it’s been reported.

Children and staff at St Luke’s Church of England Primary School in Fishpool in Bury had left the school after the blast “just yards away”, according to Bury Council’s deputy leader Tamoor Tariq.

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police say.

“I understand everyone has been taken into a place of safety and emergency services are doing all possible to deal with this awful situation,” Mr Tariq wrote on social media.

He added: “The house directly affected is in an extremely bad state following the explosion [and] the house was destroyed by the strong flames from the fire.”

1709128271

Police promise to alert neighbours

Greater Manchester Police said other neighbours would be told if they needed to do anything else.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at a property on Nelson Street in the Fishpool area of Bury.

“At this stage, a woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 200m cordon is in place around the property and neighbouring homes.

“Local residents and the community will be informed if they need to take any further action.”

Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:51
1709128116

Neighbouring homes damaged

Both properties next to the house where the explosion happened were damaged, said Bury Council’s deputy leader, Tamoor Tariq.

A cordon is in place around the affected property and neighbouring homes.

Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:48
1709127702

Nearby neighbours take shelter

People affected took shelter with neighbours, family or friends, according to Bury Council’s deputy leader Tamoor Tariq.

No one died in the blast but the house was in an extremely bad state, he said.

Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:41
1709127551

Fire crews hose down house

(MEN Media)
Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:39
1709127368

Householders told to keep doors and windows closed

Fire chiefs advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carried out their work following the blast.

Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:36
1709127247

Emergency services rush to scene

A number of fire crews rushed to the area, in Nelson Street, Bury, as well as other emergency services.

Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:34
1709127047

Woman seriously injured in blast

Welcome to our live blog on an explosion at a house in Greater Manchester.

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police say.

And a nearby primary school was evacuated.

Jane Dalton28 February 2024 13:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in