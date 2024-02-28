(MEN Media)

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Greater Manchester primary school has been evacuated after a gas explosion nearby, it’s been reported.

Children and staff at St Luke’s Church of England Primary School in Fishpool in Bury had left the school after the blast “just yards away”, according to Bury Council’s deputy leader Tamoor Tariq.

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police say.

“I understand everyone has been taken into a place of safety and emergency services are doing all possible to deal with this awful situation,” Mr Tariq wrote on social media.

He added: “The house directly affected is in an extremely bad state following the explosion [and] the house was destroyed by the strong flames from the fire.”