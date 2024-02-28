Bury explosion - live: School evacuated after blast rips through nearby house as woman seriously injured
Woman in 70s badly hurt in accident in Fishpool, Greater Manchester Police say
A Greater Manchester primary school has been evacuated after a gas explosion nearby, it’s been reported.
Children and staff at St Luke’s Church of England Primary School in Fishpool in Bury had left the school after the blast “just yards away”, according to Bury Council’s deputy leader Tamoor Tariq.
A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police say.
“I understand everyone has been taken into a place of safety and emergency services are doing all possible to deal with this awful situation,” Mr Tariq wrote on social media.
He added: “The house directly affected is in an extremely bad state following the explosion [and] the house was destroyed by the strong flames from the fire.”
Police promise to alert neighbours
Greater Manchester Police said other neighbours would be told if they needed to do anything else.
A spokesperson told The Independent: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at a property on Nelson Street in the Fishpool area of Bury.
“At this stage, a woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 200m cordon is in place around the property and neighbouring homes.
“Local residents and the community will be informed if they need to take any further action.”
Neighbouring homes damaged
Both properties next to the house where the explosion happened were damaged, said Bury Council’s deputy leader, Tamoor Tariq.
A cordon is in place around the affected property and neighbouring homes.
Nearby neighbours take shelter
People affected took shelter with neighbours, family or friends, according to Bury Council’s deputy leader Tamoor Tariq.
No one died in the blast but the house was in an extremely bad state, he said.
Fire crews hose down house
Householders told to keep doors and windows closed
Fire chiefs advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carried out their work following the blast.
Emergency services rush to scene
A number of fire crews rushed to the area, in Nelson Street, Bury, as well as other emergency services.
Woman seriously injured in blast
Welcome to our live blog on an explosion at a house in Greater Manchester.
A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police say.
And a nearby primary school was evacuated.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies