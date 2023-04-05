Five-year-old boy dies after two children hit by bus

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow, police say.

Two children, including the boy and a nine-year-old girl, were struck at about 5.40pm on Tuesday on Calder Street in the south of the city.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving treatment from paramedics.

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children, where her condition has been described as serious but stable.

Sergeant Nicolas Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and saw what happened to get in touch.

“In addition, if you have dashcam (footage) that could help with our crash investigation, then please contact us.”

The road was closed for more than six hours to allow for investigations.

Additional reporting by PA