Five-year-old boy dies after two children hit by bus
Girl, 9, in serious condition in hospital
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow, police say.
Two children, including the boy and a nine-year-old girl, were struck at about 5.40pm on Tuesday on Calder Street in the south of the city.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving treatment from paramedics.
The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children, where her condition has been described as serious but stable.
Sergeant Nicolas Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and saw what happened to get in touch.
“In addition, if you have dashcam (footage) that could help with our crash investigation, then please contact us.”
Police investigating what happened are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The road was closed for more than six hours to allow for investigations.
Additional reporting by PA
