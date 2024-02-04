Police name Scottish bus driver who died after ‘station assault’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bus driver who died following an assault at Elgin bus station has been named as Keith Rollinson.

Officers were called to Elgin bus station, on St Giles Road, at around 10.40pm on Friday after reports the 58-year-old man had been assaulted.

He was taken to Dr Grays Hospital but later died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday, 5 February, 2024.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Elgin bus station was closed on Saturday as police investigated the incident, with operator Stagecoach Bluebird cancelling a number of services.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

Tributes have poured in online for the Stagecoach worker.

Melanie Smith said: “An absolutely appalling waste of a life, RIP Keith, a great character and a lovely man who will be missed by us all at Stagecoach.”

Kirstin Sutherland added: “Just so sad Such a genuinely nice man Thoughts go out to all his family, friends and work colleagues.”