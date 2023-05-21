Ten people in hospital after roof ripped off bus in rail bridge crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ten people have been hospitalised after the roof of a double-decker bus was torn off as it crashed into a rail bridge in Glasgow.

Trains between Glasgow Central and Paisley were brought to a halt on Sunday afternoon following the crash at Cook Street in the city’s south side, close to the 02 Academy concert venue, shortly before midday.

The crash drew a large emergency response, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a number of people with injuries which did not require hospital care were also treated at the scene.

An image shared by Network Rail showed the double-decker bus lodged underneath the rail bridge, with the near-intact remains of its roof and parts of the top floor window frames splayed out behind it, atop a mess of shattered glass.

“This is what we're dealing with right now,” Network Rail tweeted alongside the image of the aftermath and police cordon.

Confirming that the vehicle was one of its own, First Bus said in a widely reported statement that it was working closely with the emergency services at the scene and that the thoughts of its staff “are with those involved in the incident”.

Discussing the cause of the rail disruption, Network Rail initially said that the safety assessment needed to reopen the bridge could take place only once the bus was removed from underneath, as engineers checked to assess whether any damage to the bridge was superficial, and for any changes to the tracks above.

But just three hours later, the rail operator announced that the rail line had reopened, adding: “While the bus is still under the structure, it's no longer touching any part of the bridge.”

Several roads were also closed off following the incident – including Salkeld Street, Kilbirnie Street and Commerce Street – with police telling drivers to use an alternative route, and asking people to avoid the area to ensure access for the emergency services.

Chief Inspector Elaine Tomlinson, of Police Scotland, said in a statement issued to various outlets: “Around 11.35am on Sunday, 21 May, 2023, we received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and 10 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment. A number of road closures remain in place, with disruption to some rail services.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and ask they continue to avoid the area while enquires are ongoing.”