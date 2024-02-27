Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A butcher has left locals “weeping” after he left a heartbreaking note explaining why he has had to close his shop after over 170 years in business.

The owner of GH Porter Provisions left the note in his shop window in Newark saying that he had to close up shop because the business had “simply run out of money”.

A photo of the note was shared on social media on Sunday racked up almost 8,000 likes and an influx of comments from locals.

“It is with great sadness that I have made the decision to close this wonderful shop,” the note read.

“A Newark institution, GH Porter Provisions has traded continuously from the same premises since 1980 and the decision to close the shop weighs very heavily on me but I feel I have no other options.

“We have simply run out of money.”

The owner went on to explain how the shop’s energy bills rose from £600 per month to £3000 at the height of the energy crisis, while the cost of meat and cheese has risen as much as 60 per cent.

He also goes on to explain the lengths the shop had gone to in order to keep up with the changing market - introducing online sales and a vegan range - however their efforts were ultimately not enough.

The owner apologised for “letting down” their loyal customers before recounting some emotional memories.

“It has been my huge privilege over the years to bear witness to your lives, from bereavement to special occasions like new jobs or new relationships, marriages and births,” the note continued.

“I keep stickers in the shop to give to kids, many of whom we have known their whole lives and who love coming in the shop (even though it’s a bit smelly!). I am humbled to have been a small part of your lives as you have been part of my life and will remember you all fondly.”

The butcher said that trade had fallen sharply in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis as people adjusted their shopping habits. They also commended the town council and Newark market for their support.

Referring to his staff, the owner added: “They have worked long hours in a physically demanding role for little more than minimum wage. They have been the face of my business and I am sure people across town will miss them and join me in wishing them well.

“If anyone can offer them a job, I can provide glowing references and they will be a dedicated and loyal addition to your team.”

In her post about the note, Sue Nash said she “was not ashamed to admit [the notice] made me weep”.

One X user responding to the post wrote: “I shopped here for over 40 years, since owned by Tom Blakemore & before. This is an absolute tragedy, this shop has been here since 1893, and now gone. You will never find better bacon, meat, pies, cheeses etc. We need shops like this.”

Another wrote: “Lived nearr Newark for a long time - regular visitor to Porters for their coffee, when they started their vegan range they had some amazing stuff.

“The thing I’ll always remember is the sign in the window that said ‘We’ll open when we’re ready, and close when we’ve had enough’.”