A young girl was airlifted to hospital after she fell from a window above a Caffe Nero in Kent.

Paramedics from South East Ambulance Service attended the scene and were joined by an Air Ambulance crew who flew the girl from the cafe on Royal Victoria Place, Tunbridge Wells, to a London hospital last Friday.

Kent Police was called at 2.25pm to support the ambulance service.

The girl was conscious when assessed and treated before she was taken to hospital in London for further checks - her current condition has not been confirmed.

The upstairs part of the coffee shop was sealed off and an investigation is underway, report Kent Online.

A witness, who did not want to be named, told KentOnline: “There’s two floors on top of Caffé Nero and we have no idea what window it was from. I just heard a lady scream with fear and then a little girl laying in the floor screaming and crying."

A spokesperson for Tunbridge Wells Borough Council said: “We were very upset to hear about this incident and our thoughts are with the child and their family. We wish the child a full and speedy recovery.

“On Friday afternoon after we were notified about the incident, members of the Council’s Environmental Health team visited the premises and served a Health and Safety Prohibition Notice prohibiting access to the upstairs seating area by customers and/or members of the public; this remains in place.

“Under the Council’s health and safety enforcement responsibilities we are continuing a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”