Woman, 60, dies at Chelmsford home after Essex Police call-out over ‘suspicious male’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 60s died at an Essex property.

Essex Police officers were called to Dorset Avenue, Great Baddow, Chelmsford, at around 2.30pm on Friday following reports of a suspicious male in the area.

Upon arrival, officers engaged with the man before attending an address in Readers Court where they found a seriously injured woman inside a property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate urged people with information to contact the force.

“I know that this will cause this quiet community great concern and fully understand they will have questions about what has happened, but I would ask that people don’t speculate,” he said.

“We are working to establish the facts leading up to the woman’s death and we will remain at the scene whilst we carry out our enquiries.”

He added: “I would like to reassure the community that we will be conducting high visibility patrols in the Great Baddow area for several days. And whilst officers are at the scene, please feel free to approach them and they will listen to your concerns.

“I’d ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue that could help our investigation, to get in contact.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident should get in contact with the police and quote incident 579 of February 9.